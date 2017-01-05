Lafayette man dies from injuries after mobile home fire
Kenny Howard, 55, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the fire Wednesday at 43 Lori Lee Drive in Lafayette, according to the Marion County Coroners' Office. The Lafayette Fire Department reports this is the first fire fatality in the state for the year, and the first fatality in the city since January 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec 18
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec 8
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec 6
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC