Lafayette man dies from injuries after mobile home fire

Kenny Howard, 55, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the fire Wednesday at 43 Lori Lee Drive in Lafayette, according to the Marion County Coroners' Office. The Lafayette Fire Department reports this is the first fire fatality in the state for the year, and the first fatality in the city since January 2015.

