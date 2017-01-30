Huskers Shut Down Boilermakers, 28-9

Huskers Shut Down Boilermakers, 28-9

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Huskers.com

West Lafayette, Ind. No. 5 Nebraska opened its weekend road trip with a 28-9 win over Purdue at Holloway Gymnasium on Friday night.

