Historic Lafayette mansion undergoes major construction
The Moses Fowler House is no stranger to renovations. Atop its perch at South and 10th streets, the 19th-century mansion has endured updates and major restorations since it was finished in 1852.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan 29
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec '16
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC