Harry Belafonte: Make U.S. 'ungovernable' for Trump Tthe singer/activist said 'the ending of civilization is what's at stake' with Trump presidency. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jZZ4tY Harry Belafonte delivers the keynote address at the Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative program Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Loeb Playhouse on the campus of Purdue University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.