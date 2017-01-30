Former deputy receives $17.5K in sett...

Former deputy receives $17.5K in settlement

13 hrs ago

Former deputy receives $17.5K in settlement Settlement ends allegations of discrimination against Tippecanoe County Sheriff Barry Richard by a former deputy Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2jMkvRQ LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Allegations of discrimination against Tippecanoe County Sheriff Barry Richard by former Deputy Jennifer Thompson went away Jan. 20 after a $17,500 settlement was reached.

