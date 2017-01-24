Fill up fast before prices jump againOhio will likely see gasoline...

Motorists in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky will likely see gasoline prices jump in the next two days, closing the door on the party that has seen average gas prices drop 32 cents in Indiana, 31 cents in Ohio, 29 cents in Michigan and 19 cents in Kentucky over the last three weeks. GasBuddy expects that by Friday, stations will see a price hike to $2.19-$2.29 per gallon, representing a hike of 45-60 cents a gallon for the cheapest stations in these states.

