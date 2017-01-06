Fatal Lafayette mobile home fire rule...

Fatal Lafayette mobile home fire ruled accidental

Friday Jan 6 Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Howard Kenny, 55, died Thursday as a result of the injuries he suffered in a mobile home fire Wednesday at 43 Lori Lee Drive in Lafayette, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Lafayette Fire Inspector Todd Trent said careless disposing of smoking material led to the fire.

