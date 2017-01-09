Driver dies after vehicle struck tree...

Driver dies after vehicle struck tree on Friday

10 hrs ago

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a single vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of South 18th Street and Beck Lane and struck a tree. After the crash the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

