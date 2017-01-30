Dayton gets new pizza joint

Dayton gets new pizza joint

Dayton gets new pizza joint There's a new game in town for the Greater Lafayette pizza loving crowd; Doc's Pizza, Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2jMppym Doc's Pizza, Salad and Subs opened at 295 Dayton Road in the former Pizza King location roughly a month ago. Dave Crandall, who owns the restaurant with his wife Krystal Crandall and business partner Pamela Wentworth, said business has been brisk at the new location.

