Booking photo shows Michael Osborn.
Michael Osborn, 46, of Lafayette is convicted of nine charges including child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office began its investigation in August 2016, when deputies say inappropriate photos were discovered on a 12-year-old girl's phone while she was at school.
