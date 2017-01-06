Booking photo shows Keith Grove.

A SWAT situation unfolded in Lafayette late Thursday night after a man wanted on warrants barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police. Lafayette police showed up to a home in the 100 block of South 28th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday to locate 34-year-old Keith Grove, who was wanted on four warrants.

