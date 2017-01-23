Booking photo shows Debra Keyes.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - A former child care provider has pleaded guilty to her charges after an investigation revealed a baby died of suffocation Debra Keyes, also known as Debbie Houchin, pleaded guilty Monday in open court to reckless supervision by a child care provider, a Level 6 felony, and operating a child care home without a license, a Class B misdemeanor.

