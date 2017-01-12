Booking photo shows Christopher Ward.
A former employee for a Lafayette church has been sentenced to five years after the man stole more than $60,000 from the religious institution. A Tippecanoe County judge sentenced 32-year-old Christopher Ward to four years in Community Corrections and one year on supervised probation for the theft charge against him.
