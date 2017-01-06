Body cam shows call resulting in officera

Body cam shows call resulting in officer discipline Chief Patrick Flannelly said it's what happened after the incident that resulted in an officer's suspension. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2jcJUkD Body camera footage released this week to the Journal & Courier shows a cool-headed Lafayette police officer responding to a chaotic argument between two residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.