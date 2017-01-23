Bangert: LPD shows how it's done at courthousea
Bangert: LPD shows how it's done at courthouse rally Even as lawmakers consider 'any means necessary' bill to handle protests, Lafayette officers handled Saturday with ease Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2kl9lkv Even as lawmakers consider 'any means necessary' bill to handle protests, Lafayette officers handled with ease Saturday's overflow crowd as it spilled into the street and blocked traffic When a rally tied to Saturday's Women's March grew and spilled out of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse grounds, Lafayette police closed Columbia Street, between Third and Fourth streets.
Read more at Journal and Courier.
