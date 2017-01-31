Amtrak to resume Hoosier State operat...

Amtrak to resume Hoosier State operations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Amtrak is taking over the Hoosier State train starting March 1. On Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced its contract with Iowa Pacific Holdings, which has operated the Hoosier State train since July 2015, would only remain in effect until the end of February.

Lafayette, IN

