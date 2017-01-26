56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indiana...

56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indianapolis

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The Lafayette Police Department arrested a man in connection to the two bank robberies that happened last year in Lafayette. The first robbery happened on Nov. 18, 2016 at the Lafayette Bank & Trust on Maple Points Drive, and the second robbery happened on Dec. 17 at the Lafayette Community Bank on Cougill Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec '16 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
adult fastpitch softball Nov '16 shagerty 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tippecanoe County was issued at January 27 at 11:18AM EST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC