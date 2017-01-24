4 Lafayette properties considered abandoned after owners fail to step-up
Four properties in Lafayette are now considered abandoned after officials say the owners failed to take responsibility for the homes. The city of Lafayette sent notices to eight properties, which received complaints from neighbors saying they are not being maintained.
