2 men accused in Center St. murder fo...

2 men accused in Center St. murder formally charged

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Thirty-nine-year-old Wesley Hampton and 35-year-old Aarron Vance, both of Lafayette, are accused in the Jan. 16 death of John Byler, who was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment on Center Street in Lafayette. Hampton and Vance have been charged with murder, burglary , attempted armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, theft and attempted theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec '16 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
adult fastpitch softball Nov '16 shagerty 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tippecanoe County was issued at January 25 at 10:37AM EST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC