2 men accused in Center St. murder formally charged

Thirty-nine-year-old Wesley Hampton and 35-year-old Aarron Vance, both of Lafayette, are accused in the Jan. 16 death of John Byler, who was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment on Center Street in Lafayette. Hampton and Vance have been charged with murder, burglary , attempted armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, theft and attempted theft.

