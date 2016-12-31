What Greater Lafayette has in store f...

What Greater Lafayette has in store for 2017

Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

"We continue to do things here in the community that's really not just about projects but about people," said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. "How do we do those projects and put those systems in place that allow the community to continue to grow?" "We'll actually be able to physically see some of the investments made in our community [in 2017]," West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said.

