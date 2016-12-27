Watch: Mayor Roswarski on Lafayettea ...

Watch: Mayor Roswarski on Lafayettea s plans for 2017

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski appeared on News 18 This Morning to talk about the last phase of the Restore Sagamore project from Home Depot at the north end to National Drive on the south edge. When it comes to crime and public safety, Roswarski highlighted newly-created positions within the drug task force and street crimes unit.

