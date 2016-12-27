Watch: Mayor Roswarski on Lafayettea s plans for 2017
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski appeared on News 18 This Morning to talk about the last phase of the Restore Sagamore project from Home Depot at the north end to National Drive on the south edge. When it comes to crime and public safety, Roswarski highlighted newly-created positions within the drug task force and street crimes unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec 18
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec 8
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec 6
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC