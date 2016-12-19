Warm clothing is set up on tables at Lafayette Transitional Housing for those who need it.
Calvary Chapel Church in Lafayette is looking for people to give coats, hats, gloves or any other winter apparel to help those living on the streets. People can pick up coats at Lafayette Transitional Housing on 18th Street in Lafayette.
Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
