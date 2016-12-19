Tippecanoe County Office Building will be temporarily closed today at noon
The Tippecanoe County Office Building in Lafayette will be temporarily closed to the public today between noon and 12:30 p.m. The closure is in order to diagnose an electrical power supply issue and will result in power being turned off to the building.
