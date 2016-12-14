Suspect arrested in connection to 3-day robbery spree in Lafayette
Investigators were investigating three robberies committed between Dec.11 and Dec. 13. Two of the robberies took place at Village Pantry convenience stores in Lafayette. The first robbery occurred at the VP on South Ninth Street on Dec. 11. The next day, a pedestrian reported being robbed on North Third Street.
