Statewide school accountability grades released

All three schools from the West Lafayette Community School Corporation - Cumberland and Happy Hollow elementary schools and West Lafayette Jr.-Sr. High School - all received an A. Three of Lafayette School Corporation's elementary schools - Edgelea, Glen Acres and Murdock - all were awarded an A. Jeff High School pulled in a B grade. In the Tippecanoe School Corporation, Wyandotte, Hershey and Wea Ridge all earned an A. McCutcheon and Harrison high schools both earned B grades.

