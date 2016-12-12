Possible connection in 2 downtown Lafayette armed robberies

Police are investigating two reported armed robberies on Sunday about 12 hours apart, across the street from one another in downtown Lafayette. Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette police responded to an alleged armed robbery at O'Rears Bakery, 321 N. Ninth St. Witnesses told police the man entered the store and ordered a box of doughnuts, before he walked behind the counter and demanded money at gunpoint.

