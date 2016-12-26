Old court records revealing history o...

Old court records revealing history of Indiana county

1 hr ago Read more: The Republic

A trove of court records that long sat neglected in a central Indiana courthouse are shedding light on life in the 1800s, such as the region's poorhouses and the less-than-accurate measurements of early surveyors. Members of the Tippecanoe County Historical Association and volunteers have been working for more than a year to clean and catalog the records, which date to when the county was founded in 1826.

