Old court records revealing history of Indiana county
A trove of court records that long sat neglected in a central Indiana courthouse are shedding light on life in the 1800s, such as the region's poorhouses and the less-than-accurate measurements of early surveyors. Members of the Tippecanoe County Historical Association and volunteers have been working for more than a year to clean and catalog the records, which date to when the county was founded in 1826.
