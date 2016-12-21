News 13 mins ago 4:34 p.m.Male ex-student accused of rape sues school, victim

News 13 mins ago 4:34 p.m.Male ex-stu...

A former Indiana University student is suing the university, saying it gave preferential treatment to a female student who accused him of rape and makes "numerous mandates to make it more difficult for males accused of sexual misconduct to defend themselves." Aaron Farrer, 21, of Lafayette, Ind., was accused of rape in September 2015 after a female student said Farrer took advantage of her drunken state.

