New radio system stymies police scanners Most police scanners fell silent two weeks ago when services in Tippecanoe County switched over to the P25 system. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2igYebi Those who listen to scanner radios to hear emergency responders might need to upgrade their scanners after county changes to a news broadcast system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.