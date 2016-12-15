Mobile Nativity scene comes to Lafayette courthouse for 17th consecutive year (WLFI).
For 17 years, a Lafayette man has been staging his mobile manger outside the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. News 18 was downtown Thursday evening for the first night the Nativity scene was lit up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
