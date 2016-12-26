Market Square gets new antique store
Market Square gets new antique store Hide-n-Seek Antiques & Collectibles recently opened at Lafayette's Market Square. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2hnqsDC Veronica Boatman has been collecting antiques with her mother for the past 26 years.
