Lafayette man charged after 3-day robbery spree

Prosecutors charged a man with robbery Tuesday after police arrested him last week in connection to a three-day robbery spree. Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington charged 18-year-old Keywan Moten with three felony counts of robbery for the incidents that took place between Dec.11 and Dec. 13. According to court documents, while police were investigating a case of two stolen vehicles in an apartment complex on South Fourth Street, they came across a lead on Moten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.