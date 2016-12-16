Felon with a gun gets 6 years in prison
Michael Bates, a man with three felony convictions, will spend the next six years in prison for having a handgun. Felon with a gun gets 6 years in prison Michael Bates, a man with three felony convictions, will spend the next six years in prison for having a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec 18
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec 8
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec 6
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC