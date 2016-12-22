Dona t be alone this holiday; join the 28th annual Christmas Day Dinner
A Christmas tradition continues in Lafayette for those who want to get a good meal with people from the community. Event treasurer Steve Bultinck said volunteers are preparing to feed more than 2,500 people in a three-hour period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
