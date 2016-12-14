Carrier Got Cut A Deal, But Can Other Companies Expect The Same?
It's been a few weeks since President-elect Donald Trump celebrated Indiana's Carrier company's decision to keep some factory jobs from moving to Mexico. Other manufacturers are wondering what the deal might mean for them.
