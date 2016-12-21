Brutal cold becoming the major weathe...

Brutal cold becoming the major weather concern in parts of central Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Christine Salim and her family traveled from Indonesia to see her son, Michael, graduate from Purdue on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Early morning snow and ice created some slick travel conditions for drivers Sunday morning headed out to church or other destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec 18 Alt 1
Barking dog ... Dec 8 Mike 2
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec 6 Just an internet guy 3
News Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as... Nov '16 Trump16 3
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Farrellfirl000 2
adult fastpitch softball Nov '16 shagerty 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC