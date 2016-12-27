Blessings counted after cold comfort Christmas
Blessings counted after cold comfort Christmas A few weeks before Christmas, Rachel Dulin's fiance Casey Dutton, 27, came down with flu-like symptoms. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2iBzpqK From left, Gauge Dutton, Casey Dutton and Rachel Dulin pose for a family photograph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec 18
|Alt
|1
|Barking dog ...
|Dec 8
|Mike
|2
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec 6
|Just an internet guy
|3
|Purdue suspends 4 football players after sex as...
|Nov '16
|Trump16
|3
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Farrellfirl000
|2
|adult fastpitch softball
|Nov '16
|shagerty
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC