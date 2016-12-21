Art of "Bing" Davis '59 On Display in Lafayette
"On the Shoulders of Ancestors: The Art of Willis 'Bing' Davis" is one of three new exhibits opening at the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, Indiana, notes a story in the Journal & Courier . Davis is a 1959 graduate of DePauw University; the exhibit runs through February 26. "The Ohio-based Davis has taught at myriad levels, curated exhibits all over the world and has art in collections in the U.S., China, England and Ghana, along with several others," the newspaper points out.
