2,300 queue for Christmas Day meal

Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2hlu7So Volunteers like Greg Jones pack take-away meals for delivery to community members unable to attend the Christmas Day Community Dinner at Jefferson High School on Dec. 25, 2016, in Lafayette. The line began forming hours before the start of the Christmas Day Community Dinner at Jefferson High School on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.