Request for Qualifications # 17604 - Spencer Highway Fence and Sidewalk Project
Request for Qualifications # 17604 - Spencer Highway Fence and Sidewalk Project will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the City Hall Information Desk located at 604 W. Fairmont Pkwy., La Porte, TX 77571. For information to register and bid visit: www.publicpurchase.com.
