"Indian Joe"on Old Big Island Slough
Old Powell Road was the area where 'Indian Joe', *Old Bee Harris, had his camp site in the 1920's-40's. It was about 1 4 mile east of Red Bluff up Old Powell Road on the left near an Artesian well on the south side of Big Island Slough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Porte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal on Gilliys are they going to bu...
|20 hr
|Century of farts
|8
|finally got what you wanted
|22 hr
|Snoop dogg farts
|17
|Commie Donnie giving back a den of spys
|Sun
|Fart sampler
|20
|Juneteeh Celebration
|Sat
|The fart party
|2
|Trump Fires Back After Comey's Testimony
|Sat
|Fart of the month
|5
|Trump is Vindicated
|Sat
|Fart of the month
|6
|Commie Donnie has us in a new league
|Sat
|Fart of the month
|24
Find what you want!
Search La Porte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC