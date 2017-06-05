"Indian Joe"on Old Big Island Slough

"Indian Joe"on Old Big Island Slough

Old Powell Road was the area where 'Indian Joe', *Old Bee Harris, had his camp site in the 1920's-40's. It was about 1 4 mile east of Red Bluff up Old Powell Road on the left near an Artesian well on the south side of Big Island Slough.

