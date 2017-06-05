Galveston leaders work on comprehensive bicycle plan
The Galveston County Daily News reports that for several years, he has been a long-distance biker, cycling between 40 miles and 60 miles at a time and relishing in the experience. Now, as the city of Galveston's planning and development director, Tietjens is using his love of the sport to form a better bike plan for the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
La Porte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commie Donnie has us in a new league
|1 hr
|More farts please
|22
|Hey Trump Chumps..Still pround of your boy?
|Mon
|Some farts
|66
|Commie Donnie giving back a den of spys
|Mon
|Some farts
|16
|Job
|Mon
|Some farts
|235
|Hey Trump Chumps....Did you buy this?
|Mon
|Some farts
|33
|anyone notice ??????
|Jun 2
|Smelly flatus
|7
|What's the deal on Gilliys are they going to bu...
|Jun 2
|Fart surprise
|6
Find what you want!
Search La Porte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC