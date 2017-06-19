City of La Porte RFP #17504 Health and Welfare will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the City Hall Information Desk located at 604 W. Fairmont Pkwy., La Porte, Texas 77571. The proposals will be opened immediately after the closing hour on the said date and only the names of those submitting proposals for consideration will be read.

