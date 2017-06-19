City of La Porte RFP #17504 Health and Welfare
City of La Porte RFP #17504 Health and Welfare will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the City Hall Information Desk located at 604 W. Fairmont Pkwy., La Porte, Texas 77571. The proposals will be opened immediately after the closing hour on the said date and only the names of those submitting proposals for consideration will be read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Observer.
Add your comments below
La Porte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job (Dec '16)
|11 hr
|Good farts inform...
|253
|Move to Deer Park?
|12 hr
|Bambi Farts
|10
|Democrats Keep Losing
|17 hr
|Runny farts
|2
|The Wheelhouse, Inc (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Wash your farts
|73
|Juneteeh Celebration
|Tue
|Rouge farter
|20
|Hey Trump Chumps....Did you buy this?
|Jun 17
|Farts guy
|39
|Trump Fires Back After Comey's Testimony
|Jun 17
|Fart deposit
|12
Find what you want!
Search La Porte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC