Braskem to Construct Polypropylene Facility in Texas

Braskem , a thermoplastics resins producer in the Americas, announced that the company's Board of Directors has formally approved the final investment decision to proceed with the largest polypropylene production line in the Americas. Braskem will commit up to $675 million in investment capital towards the design and construction of the new facility which will be named Delta and will be located next to Braskem's existing production facilities in La Porte, TX.

