Battleship Texas leaks fixed, retired ship reopens Saturday
This May 14, 2012, file photo shows the Battleship Texas in its berth along the Houston Ship Channel in La Porte, Texas. Leaks have been fixed on the retired Battleship and the historic site reopens Saturday, June 17, 2017, after nearly a week closed for repairs.
