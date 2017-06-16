Battleship Texas closed until further notice, crews working to repair leaks
The USS Texas permanently docked off the Houston Ship Channel near the San Jacinto Monument where Texas independence was won from Mexico. The USS Texas permanently docked off the Houston Ship Channel near the San Jacinto Monument where Texas independence was won from Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Porte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job (Dec '16)
|11 hr
|Good farts inform...
|253
|Move to Deer Park?
|12 hr
|Bambi Farts
|10
|Democrats Keep Losing
|17 hr
|Runny farts
|2
|The Wheelhouse, Inc (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Wash your farts
|73
|Juneteeh Celebration
|Tue
|Rouge farter
|20
|Hey Trump Chumps....Did you buy this?
|Jun 17
|Farts guy
|39
|Trump Fires Back After Comey's Testimony
|Jun 17
|Fart deposit
|12
Find what you want!
Search La Porte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC