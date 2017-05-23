Houston-area gas stations cited for b...

Houston-area gas stations cited for bad gasoline, pump violations

The Texas Department of Agriculture issued violations to these Houston-area gas stations between March 23 to May 22, 2017 for pumps that overcharged customers , didn't give us much gas as they said or weren't maintained properly . Continue clicking to see the gas stations in Harris County that have been cited with violations from March to May. The Texas Department of Agriculture issued violations to these Houston-area gas stations between March 23 to May 22, 2017 for pumps that overcharged customers : Multi-product dispensers do not hold zero and are short measure in excess of tolerance.

