San Jacinto Museum of History to host San Jacinto Day Festival in La Porte

Houston - The largest battle reenactment in the state is the centerpiece of the admission-free San Jacinto Day Festival , to be held on on the grounds surrounding the San Jacinto Monument. The reenactment recreates the events leading up to Texas winning its independence from Mexico 181 years ago at the decisive Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836 , reenactors from across the state become figures in Texas history, for the day.

