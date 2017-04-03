Notice of Public Hearing la Porte Dev...

Notice of Public Hearing la Porte Development Corporation Board

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Bay Area Observer

Notice is hereby given that the La Porte Development Corporation Board of the City of La Porte, Texas will conduct a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of June 2017, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 604 West Fairmont Parkway, La Porte, Texas. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public input on proposed expenditures by the La Porte Development Corporation funds to pay for the acquisition of real property located at 1218 S. Broadway for an amount not to exceed $177,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

La Porte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox Felonies....Your Trusted News Source. 1 hr josh 5
democrat commies vote to filibuster supreme cou... 9 hr Elaine 2
Job 20 hr Truth is might 149
MEXICO southern wall 20 hr Defiant1 54
Rep Brian Babin...Freedom Caucus knob 23 hr josh 5
Trump calls for ouster of Brian Babin 23 hr josh 3
News 2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac... 23 hr josh 2
See all La Porte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search La Porte Forum Now

La Porte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

La Porte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

La Porte, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC