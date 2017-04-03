Notice of Public Hearing la Porte Development Corporation Board

Notice is hereby given that the La Porte Development Corporation Board of the City of La Porte, Texas will conduct a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of June 2017, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 604 West Fairmont Parkway, La Porte, Texas. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public input on proposed expenditures by the La Porte Development Corporation funds to pay for the acquisition of real property located at 1218 S. Broadway for an amount not to exceed $177,000.

