LPPD Search Warrant Results In Pill A...

LPPD Search Warrant Results In Pill And Methamphetamine Seizures, Five Arrested

Monday Apr 3

Submitted by LPPD Following a series complaints related to illegal narcotic activity in the 500 block of La Porte's Primrose Lane, LPPD's Street Crimes Detectives conducted an investigation and confirmed the suspected illegal narcotic activity. A search warrant was quickly requested and obtained.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harris County was issued at April 23 at 1:48PM CDT

